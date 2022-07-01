Heavy Rains Expected, Flood Watch Issued For Area

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of northeast Kansas through 1 PM Saturday. While most places will just see a beneficial rainfall, localized heavier rainfall totals (2”+) are possible that may result in flash flooding. As we always stress, never attempt to drive through flooded roadways!

Scattered showers and storms continue through Saturday, though the most widespread and potentially heaviest rain should be mostly tonight and tomorrow morning. Drying out by the 4th, but becoming hot and humid.