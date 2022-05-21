Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/16/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 05/09/22 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Wayne Kruse with MCAC reported to the Board about the popularity of the upcoming Choose the Arts Camps. There are currently 113 students signed up to participate in Marysville the week of 05/23-05/27 and over 70 campers signed up for Axtell the week of 05/31-06/03.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the Board with 2 bids for 20 – 7’ and 50 – 8’ grader blades as follows:

CAT $17,312.60

Welborn Sales $10,195.60

John Deere NO BID

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to accept the low bid from Welborn Sales for 20 – 7’ and 50 – 8’ grader blades in the amount of $10,195.60. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Welborn Sales, Salina, KS

For 20 – 7’ & 50 – 8’ grader blades

$10,195.60-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109338

Commissioner Kickhaefer received a call regarding the bridge on 8th Rd & Jayhawk Rd in Marysville township that the Township thought was supposed to be addressed several years ago. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said he was aware that the bridge is narrow, has no rails and is on a curve. This bridge will be evaluated.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Pfizer, Inc.

For private vaccines

$10,542.95-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6551

Heartland Awning & Design, Inc.,

For Deposit for awning replacement

$6,340.00-Health Building Fund-P.O. #6552

Elizabeth Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney fee (April 8 to May 12, 2022)

$2,300.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6642

Aumentum Technologies

For AS400 Software Support through 5/22 all systems except tax

$2,304.25-General (Computer & Maintenance)-P.O. #6698

Network Computer Systems, Manhattan, KS

For Computer and hardware for jail

$1,195.25-Sheriff’s Reserve-P.O. #6587

Godfrey’s, Junction City, KS

For vests

$6,820.85-Sheriff’s Reserve-P.O. #6589

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook met with the Board. Default hearing for tax sale will be in June sometime and the tax sale date will likely be in August.

Ellen Barber with MCP4G met with the Board. Nic Stoll, Jerry Zayas, Jason Brinegar, Aaron Westbrook, Francine Crome and Jami Ellenbecker were present for this portion of the meeting. Mrs. Barber is proposing the Board adopt an Infill Housing Revitalization Program. This would be a rebate of up to 100% on new construction only, no land or outbuildings would qualify and the rebate would be for 10 years. This program is for infill housing only within incorporated City limits participating. The incorporated City would provide a map of the locations within the boundaries that would qualify for the infill housing. No decision was made at this time.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board to discuss proposed jail project. Jeff Lane with TreanorHL provided an estimated cost of construction at 9 ½ to 10 million. Soft costs estimated to be approximately $500,000. Sheriff Ackerman said that he does have a Capital Outlay account that could be used for some of the soft costs. Commissioner Kickhaefer has inquired if any of the ARPA funds can be used for architectural fees, etc. Leslie Jeter recently stated that the ARPA funds need to be used for COVID related items and there could be items such as video systems for remote hearings and possible mental health or medical areas of the jail that would qualify. Austin Masters with USDA will meet with the Board to discuss financing next week.

Robbin Cole, Chief Executive Officer for Pawnee Mental Health met with the Board to give Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report and to request the amount of $121,492 for the 2023 budget appropriations which is up $3,538 from the past 3 years.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization applications. Unanimous.

Ronald E Koch, new 70’x144’ ag bldg. at 2157 Eagle Rd, Beattie, KS

Dennis L Holthaus, new house 2100 Limestone Rd, Beattie, KS

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve an abatement with a value of 6,365 and a tax amount of $1,119.64. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to appoint Toni Yaussi as Elm Creek Treasurer to replace Stephen Gaydusek who has moved out of the township. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Charlie Schwindamann, reimbursement of supplies $324.22

Pace Analytical, waste water discharge analysis $382.00

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan Participation presented by Emergency Management. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 12:57 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.