Norton County Community Foundation Announces Match Day 2022 Participants

Norton, Kansas, May 2022 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) has announced the participating organizations in its fifth annual Norton County Match Day. Match Day 2022 will be held on Wednesday, June 22 from 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM in the Heaton Building in Norton, KS. This year’s match pool will be $70,000 and is generously provided by Norton County Community Foundation and the Jim and Lida Sharp Family.

Organizations with an endowed fund at NCCF will receive a 2:1 match, proportionate to the total amount raised. Participating funds include:

NCHS Alumni Association

Norton Area Child Care Association

Norton County Arts Council

Norton County Community Foundation Operating Endowment

Norton County Community Services Association (Carnival)

Norton County Health Department

Norton PRIDE

Norton Rotary Club

Norton Theatre Association

Organizations without an endowed fund at NCCF will receive a 1:1 match, proportionate to the total amount raised. Participating groups and their respective projects are listed below:

Almena PRIDE, Veteran’s Park

Leap of FaithE, General Program Funds

Moms 4 Kids, Summer Backpack Food Program

Norton Flower Fund, Beautification of Public Areas

Norton Public Library, Art Club

Norton Regional Health Foundation, Surgical, Emergent and Outpatient Treatment Improvements

Rock Christian Youth Center, Roof Repair/Replacement and Curb Appeal

Star Spangled Stitchers, Quilts of Valor

The Haven, Washer/Dryer Plumbing

Thrift Shop, New Building Renovations

Valley Hope Foundation, Norton Extended Treatment Project

“We’re really looking forward to this year’s Match Day,” said Melinda Davis, Executive Director at Norton County Community Foundation. “We have several new organizations participating, and we’re excited to see how the community responds to such a diverse set of funds and projects to support. We also want to thank the Jim and Lida Sharp Family for their generous commitment to this program and their desire to see our community’s nonprofits succeed in their respective missions.”

Donors can make in-person donations at the Heaton Building between the hours of 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM on June 22, 2022. Online donations will be accepted via NCCF’s website at www.nortonccf.org/matchday2022 between 12:00 AM to 11:59:59 PM on June 22, 2022. (The link will not be live until that date.) For more information, please contact Melinda Davis or Bethany Shirk at 785.874.5106 or foundation@nortonccf.org

About Norton County Community Foundation