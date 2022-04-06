Kansas Men’s Basketball to Host Championship Parade at 2 p.m. Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Fresh off its sixth national championship in program history, Kansas Men’s Basketball will host a championship parade on Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m., presented by FNBO. The parade route will proceed south on Mass Street beginning on 6th St. and finish at 19th.

Featuring the Kansas Spirit Squad, band, and of course, the national championship-winning basketball team, the parade will begin on 6th street at 2 p.m., with the team being escorted down Mass Street in multiple vehicles.

Mass Street will be closed downtown from 3 a.m. to roughly two hours after the parade ends on Sunday to accommodate the championship parade.

Beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, fans can park on campus in Lot 90, the Burge Union and the Computer Center to catch shuttles downtown for the parade. Shuttles will run up to an hour post parade.

Additional parade support will be provided by Adidas.

The parade is part of “Wave the Wheat Weekend” in Lawrence, which kicks off Friday night with both baseball and softball in action at 6 p.m., with baseball taking on Illinois State and softball battling Baylor.

On Saturday, the FNSA Powwow and Indigenous Cultures Festival at The Lied Center is set for 9 a.m., with the Grand Entry #1 planned for noon, while the Kansas Football Spring Preview is scheduled for 1 p.m., at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Softball and baseball will also be in action at their respective home parks on Saturday at 2 p.m and then again on Sunday, with softball set for noon and baseball playing at 1 p.m.