KD 94 & Z-96.3 Kansas City Royals Bus Trip Planned

Take a ride with KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake as we are going to cheer on the boys in Blue, the Kansas City Royals this Spring.
Sunday, May 22nd, 2022
Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals
8 a.m. Depart from Beloit High School Parking Lot
12:30 p.m. Arrive at Kauffman Stadium
9:30 p.m. Return to Beloit
We provide the transportation, the fuel, a ticket to the game, snacks, drinks (pop/water), and a chance to win prizes on the bus ride to the game.
Call us at 785-545-3220 to book your seat now as seating is limited!
Hurry these seats will go fast!