KD 94 & Z-96.3 Kansas City Royals Bus Trip Planned

Take a ride with KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake as we are going to cheer on the boys in Blue, the Kansas City Royals this Spring.

Sunday, May 22nd, 2022

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

8 a.m. Depart from Beloit High School Parking Lot

12:30 p.m. Arrive at Kauffman Stadium

9:30 p.m. Return to Beloit

We provide the transportation, the fuel, a ticket to the game, snacks, drinks (pop/water), and a chance to win prizes on the bus ride to the game.

Call us at 785-545-3220 to book your seat now as seating is limited!

Hurry these seats will go fast!