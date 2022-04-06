44.9 F
Hearing for Proposed Revision of Dairy Laboratory Regulation

By Derek Nester
Kansas Department of Agriculture

MANHATTAN, Kansas — A public hearing will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, to consider the adoption of a revised administrative regulation that governs fees for dairy laboratory analyses performed by the Kansas Department of Agriculture Laboratory. Due to public health concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the hearing proceedings will be conducted virtually via a video conferencing system to provide the opportunity for virtual participation online.

KDA is proposing revisions to K.A.R. 4-7-804, which establishes the fee schedule for dairy laboratory analyses. The current fee schedule no longer covers the costs associated with each laboratory analysis; in addition, the proposed regulation offers new laboratory analyses that the KDA Laboratory did not have the capacity to complete when the current regulation was adopted.

A copy of the proposed regulation, as well as an expanded notice of public hearing, may be accessed on the KDA website at agriculture.ks.gov/PublicComment. Anyone desiring to participate via video conference must pre-register to be provided with a video link. Written comments can be submitted on the public comment web page prior to the hearing or sent to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, 1320 Research Park Drive, Manhattan, KS, 66502.

Any individual with a disability may request accommodation in order to participate in the public hearing and may request a copy of the regulations in an accessible format. Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least two working days prior to the hearing. For more information, including special accommodations or a copy of the regulations, please contact Ronda Hutton at 785-564-6715 or Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov.

