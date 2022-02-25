Marshall Co. Commission Meeting Minutes 2/22 & Special Meetings 2/23

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member (arriving at 8:42 a.m.), Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 02/14/22 regular meeting and the 02/17/22 Special meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Eakes, Beatrice, NE

For Copy paper

$1,719.60- County General (Courthouse) Fund-P.O. #6609

Cook, Flatt & Strobel, Topeka, KS

For Irish Creek Engineering Svs

$10,962.88-County General (courthouse) Fund-P.O. #6646

911 Custom

For Legacy duo light bar pkg

$4,350.00-Sheriff’s Reserve Fund-P.O. #6572

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Landoll Company, LLC

For plate steel for dumpbed on truck

$1,292.44- Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109312

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with Husker Steel to get bids on 4 bridges, these bids include steel and construction by Norfolk Construction.

Franklin Township N. of Home on 16th Rd .2 miles N of Indian Rd – Steel $155,462, Construction $24,300, 30’ structure.

Herkimer Township on Deer Trail Rd – Steel $168,837, Construction $24,000, 40’ structure.

Elm Creek Township 5 ½ mi S on W River Rd – Steel $134,278, Construction $24,500, 20’ structure.

Clear Fork Township on Cyclone Ln, Steel $125,304, Construction $23,500, 20’ structure.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig & Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg feel that the County bridge crew can construct the Franklin Township bridge and the Herkimer Township bridge with the possibility of repair only being needed on the Herkimer Township bridge.

The Board placed a phone call to Erich Tiemann, Gage County, Nebraska chairman of supervisors to discuss the shared bridge in Oketo Township on Stateline Rd. The Beatrice Board of Supervisors had previously not had any interest in cost sharing the construction of a new structure due to the fact that they were told the road was closed. The road is not closed and the gate that was previously up has been removed. There are several landowners affected by this structure. The current bridge is unable to handle heavy equipment including but not limited to grain trucks, concrete trucks for construction of a residence, etc. Mr. Tiemann did inform the Board that there is a permanent easement on file encompassing these properties. Mr. Tiemann will take this new information to the Gage County Board of Supervisors for further discussion and will report back to Public Works Administrator Mike Craig.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the bids from Husker Steel for the construction of the Elm Creek bridge in the amount of $181,578 and the Clear Fork bridge in the amount of $147,804 by Norfolk Construction. Unanimous.

Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board.

Barbra Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – discuss Health Department Administrator/RN applications with the Board and Health Nurse Sue Rhodes present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:45 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar reported that the CM at Risk contract should be ready for review and approval in the near future. The Invenergy Road Use Agreement has been forwarded on to Jason Brown for review.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Marshall County Integrated Internal Controls Framework, Policies and Procedures over Federal Awards as presented by County Clerk Sandra Wilson. Unanimous.

Leslie Jeter joined the meeting and presented a job description for review.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded Fritz Blaske to create a Marshall County Pandemic Grant Fund Administrator job title. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – relative to filling the position of the new job title with the Board, County Counselors Jason Brinegar & Aaron Westbrook and Leslie Jeter present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:20 a.m. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to appoint Leslie Jeter as the Marshall County Pandemic Grant Fund Administrator. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve a stipend in the amount of $24,000 to Leslie Jeter as administrator during the year of 2021 from ARPA funds. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve $1,000 monthly through end of pandemic to Leslie Jeter effective January 1 to the end of ARPA fund administration. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske at the extent allowed by ARPA regulations to allow all reimbursements from ARPA to County General for administrator salary. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Neighborhood Revitalization application for Carl & Janice Koch to construction a new garage in Axtell, KS. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve payroll as presented and to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – Health Nurse Administrator/RN interviews with the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:30 a.m. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to extend executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – Health Nurse Administrator/RN interviews with the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:40 a.m. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to extend executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – Health Nurse Administrator/RN interviews with the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:50 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of these executive sessions.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – Health Nurse Administrator/RN interviews with the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 12:05 p.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to extend executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – Health Nurse Administrator/RN interviews with the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 12:15 p.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of these executive sessions.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 12:33 p.m. Unanimous. The Board will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Helvering Center to begin at 10:30 a.m. to meet with Kristina Dietrick of HR Partners in consultation regarding the Health Department Administrator/RN position. Waiver of Notice of Special meeting will be approved. The next regularly scheduled meeting for the Board of County Commissioners will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022 to begin at 8:30 a.m.

FEBRUARY 23, 2022 SPECIAL MEETING (MORNING)

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in Special session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Fritz Blaske, member, Keith Bramhall, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting. Waiver of Notice of Special meeting was adopted.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 10:36 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel to discuss interviews with the Board and Kristina Dietrick from HR Partners present to return to open session in the meeting room at the Helvering Center at 10:55 a.m. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to extend executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel to discuss interviews with the Board present to return to open session in the meeting room at the Helvering Center at 11:05 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of these executive sessions.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:07 a.m. Unanimous. The Board will meet in Special Meeting today at 1:00 p.m. at the Marshall County Courthouse Board meeting room to further discuss Health Department Administrator/RN position. Waiver of Notice of Special meeting will be adopted.

FEBRUARY 23, 2022 SPECIAL MEETING (AFTERNOON)

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in Special session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting. Waiver of Notice of Special meeting was adopted.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel to discuss Health Nurse Administrator/RN position with the Board and applicant Cheryl Skalla present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 1:15 p.m. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to extend executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel to discuss Health Nurse Administrator/RN position with the Board and applicant Cheryl Skalla present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 1:20 p.m. Motion passed 2-0.

No action taken as a result of these executive sessions.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 1:21 p.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.