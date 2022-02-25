New Nurse Practitioner To Join Norton County Hospital

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital is pleased to announced it has hired Rebecca Kahrs, APRN, as an emergency medicine provider. She will begin working in the hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) as a part of the medical team on April 1, 2022.

Kahrs is an experienced nurse practitioner in family medicine, urgent care, inpatient care, emergency medicine and wound care. She received a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from Chadron State College, Chadron, Nebraska. She then received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Nebraska Methodist College and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Most recently, she has provided care at a critical access hospital in Nebraska.

Norton County Hospital adds Kahrs to the medical team that currently includes Josh Gaede, MD; Theresia Neill, MD; Miranda McKellar, MD; Gino Salerno, PA-C; Jonna Inman APRN; Kristin Vogel, PA-C; and Jimmy Sauter, CRNA.

“We are excited to bring Rebecca on board with our great medical staff team,” said Brian Kirk, Norton County Hospital CEO. “Her primary focus will be coverage in the Emergency Room, but she will also see clinic patients as her schedule allows. This will also afford our current providers more time to accommodate our clinic needs. We are confident this will be a win-win-win for all!”

Kahrs said she is passionate about providing well-rounded patient care and personalizing care based on what is best for the patient and his or her family. She lives on a ranch near Republican City, Nebraska, with her husband and daughters, Violet and Monroe. Her family raises cattle and horses. She and her family also enjoy their dogs and alpacas.

Norton County Hospital appreciates the community welcoming Rebecca Kahrs in the coming weeks.