Updated KD 94 & Z-96.3 Broadcast Schedule – 2/25 – 3/1

Your Home for High School Sports is KD Country 94 and Z96.3
FULL BASKETBALL BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Friday, February 25th
1A DI Sub-State 1st Round:
5:50 p.m. Lakeside at Oberlin Girls
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Friday, February 25th & Saturday, February 26th
State Wrestling Reports
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Monday, February 28th
3A Boys Sub-State 1st Round
6:45 p.m. #7 Riley County at #2 Beloit
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Live Video Stream at Beloit Trojan Channel
Tuesday, March 1st
3A Girls Sub-State 1st Round
5:45 p.m. #5 Beloit at #4 Council Grove
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Live Video Stream at Beloit Trojan Channel