Officer-Involved Shooting Reported In Concordia

On February 16, 2022 at approximately 4:34 P.M., Officers conducted a traffic stop at 14th and Archer on a Dodge Ram pickup pulling a trailer. When the Officers began investigating suspicious activity, the vehicle took off fleeing the scene.

A chase en sued and officers pursued the vehicle out of city limits going east on K-9 Highway. The vehicle turned off the highway about two miles east of town and the pursuit continued going south.

The chase was joined by the Cloud County Sheriff’s Department. At this time, the suspect pointed a gun out the window and shot at the pursuing officers and a Concordia Police Officer returned fire.

The chase continued back to K-9 Highway, then west towards Concordia and ended up going through town. At 9th and Lincoln, the suspect lost control of his vehicle and came to a stop after it was surrounded by pursuing patrol units

Two suspects in the vehicle surrendered with out incident. Investigation is on going, but Jacob D. Lyman of Bennet, Nebraska was arrested for Aggravated Assault, Fleeing and Eluding, Possession of Stolen Property and multiple drug and weapon charges. A passenger in the vehicle, Valerie N. Sanchez of Temple Bell, Texas was arrested on multiple drug charges.

The Officer that returned fire is being placed on routine administrative leave pending investigation. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Chief Ric Fredrickson

policechief@concordiaks.org

(785) 243-3131