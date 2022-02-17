22.9 F
Salina
Thursday, February 17, 2022
HomeKDNS Local News
KDNS Local NewsKNDY Local News

Officer-Involved Shooting Reported In Concordia

By Derek Nester

On February 16, 2022 at approximately 4:34 P.M., Officers conducted a traffic stop at 14th and Archer on a Dodge Ram pickup pulling a trailer. When the Officers began investigating suspicious activity, the vehicle took off fleeing the scene.

A chase en sued and officers pursued the vehicle out of city limits going east on K-9 Highway. The vehicle turned off the highway about two miles east of town and the pursuit continued going south.

The chase was joined by the Cloud County Sheriff’s Department. At this time, the suspect pointed a gun out the window and shot at the pursuing officers and a Concordia Police Officer returned fire.

The chase continued back to K-9 Highway, then west towards Concordia and ended up going through town. At 9th and Lincoln, the suspect lost control of his vehicle and came to a stop after it was surrounded by pursuing patrol units

Two suspects in the vehicle surrendered with out incident. Investigation is on going, but Jacob D. Lyman of Bennet, Nebraska was arrested for Aggravated Assault, Fleeing and Eluding, Possession of Stolen Property and multiple drug and weapon charges. A passenger in the vehicle, Valerie N. Sanchez of Temple Bell, Texas was arrested on multiple drug charges.

The Officer that returned fire is being placed on routine administrative leave pending investigation. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Chief Ric Fredrickson
policechief@concordiaks.org
(785) 243-3131

Previous articleKansas Senate prepares to introduce maps for redistricting of legislative seats
Next article[NCKS] Lutters Named Athlete of the Week
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.