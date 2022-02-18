UPDATE: Apprehended – Minimum Security Inmate Walks Away From Hutchinson Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kansas. –Kansas Department of Corrections Gabriel Sanchez Jr #0101860 has been apprehended after being placed on escape status earlier today from the Hutchinson Correctional Facility Minimum Custody South Unit.

Local law enforcement, the Kansas Highway Patrol and KDOC officials collaborated in the search and arrest.

Sanchez is currently serving a sentence for convictions in Reno County for assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and fleeing/eluding local law enforcement.

The escape is currently being investigated. No additional information is available at this time.

Original Report:

TOPEKA, Kansas – TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections Gabriel Sanchez Jr #0101860 has been placed on escape status from the Hutchinson Correctional Facility Minimum Custody South Unit. Local law enforcement and the Kansas Highway Patrol are aiding in the search.

Sanchez, a 29-year-old while male, has brown hair, brown eyes, is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 254 pounds.

Anyone with information on Sanches can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 316-265-5211, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

The escape is currently being investigated. New information will be released as it becomes available.