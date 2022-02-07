45 F
Salina
Monday, February 7, 2022
KDNS Local News

KD 94 & Z-96.3 Broadcast Schedule – Week of 2/6

By Derek Nester

Your Home for High School Sports is KD Country 94 and Z96.3

Monday, February 7th: 
7:30 p.m. #10 Kansas at #23 Texas
Z96.3 the Lake

Tuesday, February 8th
5:50 p.m. SE of Saline at Beloit
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Live Video Stream at Beloit Trojan Channel

5:50 p.m. St. John’s/Tipton at Lakeside
Z96.3 the Lake & www.kdcountry94.com

Friday, February 11th
5:50 p.m. Rock Hills at Lincoln
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

Saturday, February 11th: 
11:30 a.m. Oklahoma at #10 Kansas
Z96.3 the Lake

Make sure to download the FREE KD Country 94 App on your Smartphones!!! 

Listen to All of our Basketball Broadcasts via the worldwide web at www.kdcountry94.com 

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

