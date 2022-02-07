KD 94 & Z-96.3 Broadcast Schedule – Week of 2/6

Your Home for High School Sports is KD Country 94 and Z96.3
Monday, February 7th:
7:30 p.m. #10 Kansas at #23 Texas
Z96.3 the Lake
Tuesday, February 8th
5:50 p.m. SE of Saline at Beloit
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Live Video Stream at Beloit Trojan Channel
5:50 p.m. St. John’s/Tipton at Lakeside
Z96.3 the Lake & www.kdcountry94.com
Friday, February 11th
5:50 p.m. Rock Hills at Lincoln
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Saturday, February 11th:
11:30 a.m. Oklahoma at #10 Kansas
Z96.3 the Lake
Make sure to download the FREE KD Country 94 App on your Smartphones!!!
Listen to All of our Basketball Broadcasts via the worldwide web at www.kdcountry94.com