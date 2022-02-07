44.9 F
Suspicious Death Investigation In Jewell County

By Derek Nester

JEWELL COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after a Jewell County Sheriff’s deputy was found deceased inside his home in Mankato, Kansas.

The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance on Monday, Feb. 7, at approximately 2:40 a.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded overnight to investigate.

The investigation indicates that early Monday morning at around 2:05 a.m. and 2:15 a.m., two calls were made to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office from different subjects inside a home at 507 E. Madison in Mankato. Both calls requested police assistance due to a domestic incident in progress. When the responding deputy arrived at the home, he discovered that 27-year-old Colton Koch, of Mankato, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputy Koch served at the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office for approximately 2 1/2 years.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

An autopsy is scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.

Nothing further will be released at this time.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
