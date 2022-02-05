K-State Picks Up 75-63 Win at TCU

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

FORT WORTH, Texas – Kansas State placed four players in double figures in a 75-63 road win over TCU on Saturday evening. The Cats won their second straight to improve to 12-10 (4-6 Big 12).

Nijel Pack led the way with a game-high 20 points. Pack hit seven of his 10 field goal attempts with three makes from long range. Mark Smith posted another double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Markquis Nowell stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while Mike McGuirl added 13 points to go with three rebounds and three assists.

Damion Baugh (17), Francisco Farabello (14) and Emanuel Miller (13) reached double figures for TCU, who dropped to 15-5 (4-4 Big 12).

K-State led by as many as 16 in win. The Cats hit 15 of their 20 free throws on the night. TCU went just 13-for-22 from the charity stripe.