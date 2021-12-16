Solomon Valley Community Foundation Announces November Match Campaign Results

The Solomon Valley Community Foundation is excited to announce yet another successful November Match Month campaign. As a result of generous donors throughout Mitchell County, a total of $81,803 was raised, making this year’s campaign the most successful to date. Factoring in the match from the Dane G Hansen Foundation, this year’s grand total comes in at just over $156,000!

On behalf of the Solomon Valley Community Foundation, a heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone who participated in this year’s campaign. Such goals could not be accomplished without the support of generous donors and community leaders. Alone we can do so little, but together we can accomplish much. Thank you for all that you do to make our communities the best they can be!