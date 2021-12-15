53.7 F
Salina
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Fort Riley Assessing Damage From High Winds

By Derek Nester

Fort Riley officials are assessing the aftermath of a damaging wind event earlier today. Reports include downed power lines and power outages. Fort Riley residents are asked to stay in their homes. If you must travel, do not drive over downed power lines.

Damage to building roofs has also been reported on post. Emergency crews and public works crews have responded to these locations. Fort Riley continues making damage assessments. Safety officials urge residents to remain sheltered if possible.

There are reports of damaged roofs and some debris. Corvias has asked residents of on-post housing to call 844-533-0456 for emergency work orders.

Report power outages and other damage to facilities around post to the Directorate of Public Works at 785-239-0900.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
