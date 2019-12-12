Solomon Valley Community Foundation Announces November Match Month Results

The Solomon Valley Community Foundation is excited to announce yet another successful November Match Month campaign.

As a result of generous donors throughout Mitchell County, a total of $58,100 was raised, bringing the grand total to just over $133,000. This will be a great long term investment that will forever positively impact the communities of Mitchell County.

The Solomon Valley Community Foundation would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s campaign. Such goals could not be accomplished without the support of generous donors and community leaders. Alone we can do so little, but together we can accomplish much. Thank you for all that you do to make our communities the best they can be.