Beloit Area Chamber of Commerce Searching For New Executive Director

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Julia Rabe the Executive Director of the Beloit Area Chamber of Commerce has announced her resignation. She will be transitioning to a new role as the Director of Donor Relations and Community Initiatives for the Solomon Valley Community Foundation beginning June 1. “I am so grateful for the support and encouragement I received as the Chamber Executive Director and am thrilled to continue working for Mitchell County in a new role.” Julia Rabe says.

Chairman of the Foundation Curt Frasier says, “As members of the Beloit Area Chamber of Commerce, we have all witnessed and appreciated all the energy and insight Julia Rabe brings to our communities. Therefore, The Solomon Valley Community Foundation is excited that Julia has agreed to join the foundation team as the foundation expands its impact on our area. We look forward to a seamless transition for the Chamber and the foundation wants to help as it can in finding Julia’s replacement so that the Chamber continues to impact our business communities as it has in the past.”

Colleen Eberle will continue in her role as SVCF’s part-time Executive Director and is looking forward to working with Julia to serve the communities of Mitchell County. “I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to work closely with Julia to serve the residents, donors and nonprofits of Mitchell County,” explained Eberle. She went on to say, “Julia’s work within the Chamber has been impactful for our business community and we look forward to welcoming her into this new role.”

The Beloit Area Chamber of Commerce is currently in the process of hiring for the Executive Director position. President Gretchin Staples comments “The Chamber is at a high point with a very active board and Chamber members that are experiencing the value of contributing to this group. Julia has set us up for success by engaging the local community and creating successful events. The new Executive Director will be able to continue this momentum into the future!”

To apply for the Executive Director of the Beloit Area Chamber of Commerce please visit the website at www.beloitchamber.com. The chairman of the board Gretchin Staples can be reached at gretchinmarie@gmail.com with additional questions. Applications are due by May 4th for the first round of interviews.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Highlights (4/27/22) | MLB Highlights
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
