NCH receives $300,000 from Norton County Commissioners

By Derek Nester

Norton County Hospital would like to sincerely thank the Norton County Commissioners for granting $300,000 to the hospital. The funds will be used to purchase updated Radiology equipment, including a digital radiography x-ray room and a digital portable x-ray machine.

With a focus on updating equipment and moving from analog to digital, the hospital is modeling its vision to allow Norton County and the surrounding region to thrive “with access to well-resourced, sustainable, high-quality health care.” New technologies will enable better care for patients and provide numerable benefits – from enhanced communication to improved efficiency – for hospital staff.

A check presentation was made at the Nov. 15th Norton County Commissioners meeting.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
