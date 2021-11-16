61.2 F
UPDATE: Found Safe – Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Missing Liberal Woman

By Derek Nester

SEWARD COUNTY – The Liberal Police Department reported that 66-year-old Ida Knight, the subject of the statewide Silver Alert, was located safe.

 

SEWARD COUNTY – The Liberal Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Liberal woman.

The whereabouts of Ida Knight, 66, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.

Ida Knight

Knight was last seen between 1 and 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Cottonwood Apartments on Millwood Circle, in Liberal. She was last seen wearing a white night gown and a dark-colored jacket. Knight may have had assistance leaving the area.

Knight is a 66-year-old white female, around 6 ft. tall, and weighing approximately 155 lbs. She has gray hair and hazel eyes. Knight typically uses a wheelchair, but is capable of walking short distances. She has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you see Ida Knight, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately contact 911, or the Liberal Police Department at (620) 626-0150.

Derek Nester
