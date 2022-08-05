Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Local News

NCH receives $50,000 from Norton County Commissioners

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Norton County Hospital would like to sincerely thank the Norton County Commissioners for their ongoing commitment to assist with equipment improvements and for recently granting $50,000 to the hospital. These funds will be used to purchase an updated cardiopulmonary system, which will aid in patient monitoring for both cardiac rehab and pulmonary rehab – a newly added service.

Lacey Ninemire, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation manager at NCH, said the new system will have numerous benefits, including a better tracking system for patient outcomes for both the cardiac and pulmonary programs, newer technology with enhanced monitoring to help keep patients safe, and a streamlined admission and discharge process that saves time for both staff and patients. Any funds remaining after the cardiopulmonary system purchase will be put towards upgrading the hospital’s telemetry equipment.

Norton County Hospital CEO Brian Kirk said the new cardiopulmonary system will interface with the new electronic medical records system provided by Cerner that the hospital is currently working on implementing. Investments such as these are making Norton County Hospital the best place to work, receive health care and practice medicine.

In addition to this recent support, the Norton County Commissioners approved a mill levy increase to provide more funding for Norton County Hospital. Last fall, they provided $300,000 for new x-ray equipment. The support is greatly appreciated and will help the hospital tremendously as it envisions providing “well-resourced, sustainable, high-quality health care” for the region.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
