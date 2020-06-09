67.5 F
Norton County Hospital recognized for patient safety achievements

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital is among 115 hospitals statewide being recognized for exemplary achievements to improve patient safety.

The Kansas Healthcare Collaborative (KHC) recognized Kansas hospitals recently at the conclusion of the AHA/HRET Network—a major patient safety initiative spearheaded by the American Hospital Association/Health Research & Educational Trust (AHA/HRET) and coordinated in Kansas by the KHC.

Norton County Hospital received “Highest Achievement with Distinction” recognition for working toward AHA/HRET Network goals set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to reduce hospital-acquired conditions and preventable readmissions. Norton County Hospital showed improvement on 11 out of 13 total measures. Some specifics include:

· Increased patient safety with evidence of decreased falls
· Decreased readmissions overall
· Good patient safety processes in place

“We are thrilled to receive this special recognition of our team’s patient-focused efforts to provide the best care possible to those we serve,” said Gina Frack, Norton County Hospital CEO. “This recognition is the result of numerous staff members staying committed to making improvements in quality and safety for our patients. All the credit goes to them.”

Since October 2016, more than 115 Kansas hospitals have worked collaboratively with KHC to achieve a 20 percent reduction in hospital-acquired conditions and a 12 percent reduction in 30-day hospital readmissions from 2014 baselines. Participating hospitals placed special focus on reducing patient harm, such as falls, adverse drug events, hospital-acquired infections and pressure injuries. Hospitals also made progress in implementing key strategies for promoting health equity and patient and family engagement.

Hospitals across the state and nation have been working since 2010 to achieve national patient safety goals established by federal agencies. Nationwide, between 2010 and 2015, an estimated 125,000 fewer patients died in a hospital, and approximately $22.8 billion in health care costs were saved as a result in reductions in hospital-acquired conditions, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

“We extend our congratulations and gratitude to all the hospitals across Kansas who participated in the AHA/HRET Network,” said KHC Executive Director Allison Peterson DeGroff. “For several years, this community of collaborative peers has inspired and driven each other to excel in leading data-driven quality improvement. It is challenging work – and it is critical work. Each hospital’s incremental changes lead to an exponential impact on the lives of patients and their families.”

The AHA/HRET Network included more than 1,600 hospitals across 34 states and U.S. territories. The initiative was supported by CMS under contract number HHSM-500-2016-00067C. More information is available at www.khconline.org/HIIN.

