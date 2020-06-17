Norton County Hospital Announces Changes To Patient and Visitor Policies

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital and Norton Medical Clinic have been screening patients, visitors and staff for several weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as limiting the number of visitors allowed into the facilities. Starting Monday, June 22, all entrances will be reopened as normal, and unlimited visitors will be allowed. Additionally, visiting hours will return to normal – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, masking will be required of all patients and visitors upon entry into the hospital and clinic facilities.

Many recent reputable studies have shown that masking reduces human-to-human transmission of COVID-19, among other contagious respiratory diseases. Gina Frack, Norton County Hospital CEO, said this research led to the decision to allow hospital and clinic facilities to reopen with the masking requirement.

“Our staff will continue to be screened at each shift. Also, you will continue to see our clinical staff – those providing direct patient care – wearing masks. Some of our office staff may not be masking due to the screening measures that remain in place for them, but per policy we ask all staff to mask when appropriate social distancing of 6 feet between people is not possible,” Frack explained.

“We have listened to our patients and visitors and know that limiting our visitors to one person at a time can put a strain on families. So, we are reopening as normal but making masking of all patients and visitors a requirement to continue our protection efforts against the spread of illness. This is about protection of self and others,” she added.

Norton County Hospital asks patients and visitors to pay attention to signs upon entry. Please wear a mask from home; if you are not wearing a mask, one will be provided to you. A hand sanitation station will also be available at all points of entry to be used each time someone comes into the facilities.

Here are some other points to note about this new policy: