Beloit Announces Hiring Of Community Development Director For Mitchell County Area

We are pleased to announce that Emily Benedick will serve as the next Community Development Director for the Mitchell County area. The interview team of Curt Frasier, Tom Claussen, and Jason Rabe had a strong pool of applicants to choose from which speaks to the quality of the position within our communities.

Emily brings a strong background in Community Development having served for the last 6 years at the North Central Regional Planning Commission first as a Community Development Representative and Assistant Director then transitioning as the Executive Director of NCRPC since March 2020. In her career at NCRPC she had to spread her focus and time across 12 counties, she is now looking forward to focusing her energy on Mitchell County and its respective communities. We are excited for Emily Benedick to bring her background to build on the foundation left by Heather Hartman.