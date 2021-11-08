Mitchell Co. Hospital Health Systems To Close Geriatric Special Care Unit

For years, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems has successfully operated a Geriatric Special Care Unit (SCU). The SCU has been treating geriatric patients from Kansas and surrounding states for over 20 years. Unfortunately, the workforce challenges due to COVID-19 have left us unable to fill staff positions that are vital to the SCU’s operation. This workforce shortage has forced us to make the difficult decision to close the SCU. We will continue to care for those patients currently in our care until the SCU officially closes on December 1st.

The closing of the SCU will NOT impact the operations of our outpatient Senior Life Enrichment program. It will continue to operate as normal as we are committed to providing behavioral health needs to our community.

\Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems will continue to explore additional opportunities as they present themselves.