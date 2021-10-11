Supplemental Pandemic Food Assistance Program Announces Benefit Distribution Dates

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) announces the distribution of the Supplemental Pandemic EBT food assistance benefit to eligible Kansas students.

Distribution of the one-time benefit of $375 per child will begin to be issued starting tomorrow, Oct. 12. This benefit is for the summer months of June, July and August 2021.

All school aged children who were eligible for free and reduced-price meals during the 2020-2021 school year through the National School Lunch program will receive the one-time benefit. This includes Head Start children who attend a Community Eligible Provision (CEP) school or were enrolled in the National School Lunch program.

Qualifying school aged children who did not receive P-EBT for the 2020-2021 school year because they attended school in person and do not already have a Kansas Benefits Card will receive a preloaded card in the mail beginning Oct. 26. Eligible households that do not receive the benefit by Nov. 4 will need to provide additional information to DCF through the DCF Self Service Portal after Nov. 1.

The benefit can be used to purchase eligible food items from approved vendors that accept food assistance benefits like grocery stories and online at Aldi, Amazon or Wal-Mart.

The Supplemental P-EBT program provides temporary food benefits to families of children who normally receive National School Lunch program benefit but the education cycle was disrupted due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Learn more at www.dcf.ks.gov/pages/p-ebt. aspx.

Contact DCF at 1-888-369-4777 with questions or visit the P-EBT page on www.dcf.ks.gov.