Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/4/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of 09/27/2021 and agenda for today’s meeting as presented. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to declare the remainder of 22nd Road to Wildcat Rd as a heavy haul route. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Community Memorial Heathcare, Inc., Marysville, KS

For September Sales Tax

$105,433.02-Sales Tax Fund-P.O. #6510

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Evergy – 2 lift stations $338.43

Linda Weber – salary $161.61

Grant Griffee – salary $207.71

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig & Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

National Sign Co, Ottawa, KS

For posts and brackets

$2,255.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109269

Foley Industries, Park City, KS

For High flow motor (for rotary brush cutter)

$2,235.02-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109268

Pomp’s Tire Service, Lincoln, NE

For 10 tires and steel wheels

$3,316.30-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109270

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented a proposal from Hall Brothers for the overlay of 5 ½ miles of 8th Road South of Blue Rapids. This overlay will be done next year but by accepting the bid, we will lock in this amount of $457,392.50.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the proposal from Hall Brothers of $457,392.50 for 5 ½ miles of overlay of 8th Road South of Blue Rapids. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig & Pubic Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board. The bridge chosen for the Local Bridge Improvement Program is in Noble Township on Tumbleweed Road. This will be an 80’ steel girder bridge. Anything over 50’ will be the responsibility of the County.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that to purchase a shoulder machine would be in the area of $57,000. Rental for this equipment would be approximately $2,000/month. The Board directed that rental is the best option.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg will be opening bids on Wednesday for the bridge replacement on West River Road in Section 12 of Waterville Township. The recommendations will be brought to the Board next week.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar and new attorney to the Galloway, Wiegers & Brinegar firm, Aaron Westbrook met with the Board. County Counselor Jason Brinegar said the tax sale is well underway.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 15 minutes at 9:41 a.m. per KSA #75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board and County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:56 a.m. Unanimous. No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 20 minutes at 9:57 a.m. per KSA #75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board, County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook and Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:17 a.m. Unanimous. No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 20 minutes at 10:18 a.m. per KSA #75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board, County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook and Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:23 a.m. Unanimous. No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. Wayne Mitchell will be getting a proposal together to address the winterizing of the back room at the Frankfort Nutrition Site and Mrs. Lyhane is waiting on a proposal from Ackerman Lock & Key for re-keying the building.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session for 20 minutes at 10:49 a.m. per KSA #75-4319(b)(4) to review Request for Proposals submitted which may include data relating to financial affairs or trade secrets of corporations, partnerships, trusts and individual proprietorship with the Board and Sheriff Tim Ackerman present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:09 a.m. No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session for 30 minutes at 11:09 a.m. per KSA #75-4319(b)(4) to review Request for Proposals submitted which may include data relating to financial affairs or trade secrets of corporations, partnerships, trusts and individual proprietorship with the Board and Sheriff Tim Ackerman present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:39 a.m. No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session for 15 minutes at 11:39 a.m. per KSA #75-4319(b)(4) to review Request for Proposals submitted which may include data relating to financial affairs or trade secrets of corporations, partnerships, trusts and individual proprietorship with the Board and Sheriff Tim Ackerman present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:54 a.m.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to interview Universal Construction, AHRS and Coonrod & Associates for the Construction Manager at Risk for the proposed jail project. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following step raises as recommended by Sheriff Tim Ackerman effective October 1, 2021. Unanimous.

Bryant Jones from 19.33/hr to $19.58/hr

Ethan Crownover from 17.60/hr to 17.85/hr

Phil Wassenberg from 16.35/hr to 16.60/hr

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adopt Resolution #20-21-10-04-1 designating Marshall County as a Rural Opportunity Zone county with the County contributing $0. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to allow an additional appropriation to the Marshall County Fair Association in the amount of $1,265.28 for reimbursement of painting Floral Hall. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 12:39 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.