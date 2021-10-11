72.7 F
Salina
Monday, October 11, 2021
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Allocations for Frontline Hospital Worker Retention Plan

By Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly released the total allocation amounts for each hospital participating in the Frontline Hospital Workers Retention Plan.

“This $50 million will help us retain and attract more frontline hospital workers as we continue to fight his virus,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “For over 18 months, our heath care workers have risked their lives every day to protect Kansans from COVID-19 – it’s our responsibility to make sure they have the support they need to continue. In the meantime, I encourage all Kansans to do their part to beat this virus by getting vaccinated immediately.”

As proposed by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee, hospitals will receive an allocation based on the number of licensed, acute and intensive care unit beds in each facility. The full list of allocations can be found here.

In September, the SPARK Executive Committee approved $50M in available funding for eligible hospital workers. Qualified facilities may use the funding for either premium pay as defined in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) or for funding a custom program designed by the facility to improve the retention of nursing resources and support personnel.

To receive the allocation, hospitals must submit a completed application by October 29, 2021. Awards will be made on a rolling basis following application review.

For more information on the Frontline Hospital Worker Retention Plan, the SPARK committee, or about the Office of Recovery, please visit https://covid.ks.gov.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester

