78.2 F
Salina
Friday, October 1, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Dashboard Tracking COVID-19 Cases in Kansas School Districts

By Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced a new public dashboard tracking rates of COVID-19 disease and vaccinations in Kansas school districts on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) COVID-19 Resource Center.

“This dashboard will provide transparent, frequently updated information to help local health officials and school districts make informed, data-driven decisions to control the spread of COVID-19 among our students,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “My administration will continue working with our local partners and encouraging vaccinations among all eligible Kansans to beat this virus once and for all.”

This dashboard includes all cases of COVID-19 among school-aged children (ages 5-17 years) during the last 14 days and does not necessarily indicate where a student was exposed or that transmission occurred in the school setting.

The dashboard also tracks the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged children (ages 5-17) by school district. Cases and vaccinations among school-aged children are aggregated to school district boundaries by the home address of individual cases. The data does not reflect exceptions for students who do not attend their assigned school district.

“Sharing this information in an easy-to-understand format will help parents and families understand the risks for COVID-19 in their own school district, empowering them to make the best choices to keep their kids safe in school by wearing a mask, getting tested regularly, and getting vaccinated if eligible,” said Dr. Stephanie Kuhlmann, the Safer Classrooms Workgroup co-chair.

“With so much misinformation being shared about COVID-19, this school dashboard provides a simple tool to help school districts keep track of what is happening locally and across the state,” said Dr. Jennifer Bacani-McKenney, co-chair of the Safer Classrooms Workgroup. “We will continue supporting our teachers and School Boards by providing timely, fact-based data so they can set strong policies to protect their kids, teachers, and staff.”

Data will be updated on the dashboard every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Data displayed represents the last 14 days.

To view the new dashboard, please click here.

Previous articleFootball Night In Kansas – Oct. 1st – Find Your Game Here
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.