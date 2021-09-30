Norton County Hospital Hires Internal Medicine Physician

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital is pleased to announce the hiring of Dakota Dreher, MD, an internal medicine physician. Dreher plans to begin his work in Norton in September 2022.

Dreher is originally from Norton. He graduated high school in 2011 and went on to attend the University of Kansas, where he received a bachelor’s degree in cellular biology through the KU Honors Program. He also participated in the Scholars in Rural Health program, where he had the opportunity to shadow Martin Griffey, DO, for multiple summers and witness what practicing internal medicine would be like in a rural community.

Through this program, Dreher was accepted into the University of Kansas School of Medicine and attended the Wichita campus. He is currently in his last year of Internal Medicine Residency at Saint Louis University Hospital and will complete his residency in the summer of 2022. He has an interest in blending primary care with his role as an internist.

“I chose to train at SLU, because we take care of one of the most medically complex patient populations in the nation,” Dreher said. “While in residency, I have been continuing to pursue my passion for primary care, by working with our program leadership to start a primary care specific track.”

“It is amazing to offer internal medicine in a rural setting,” said Norton County Hospital CEO Gina Frack. “Dr. Dreher’s passion for blending his training into a primary care setting like Norton is such a wonderful fit with the rest of our team.”

Dreher will join a medical team at Norton County Hospital and Norton Medical Clinic that also currently includes Glenda Maurer, MD; Josh Gaede, MD; Miranda McKellar, MD; Theresia Neill, MD; Gino Salerno, PA-C; Kristin Vogel, PA-C; Jonna Inman, APRN; and Jimmy Sauter, CRNA.

Outside of his work, Dreher enjoys outdoor activities such as running, biking and hiking. His wife is Jordan, a physician assistant in interventional radiology. At this time, she will continue to work in St. Louis, Missouri.

“I most look forward to coming back to my hometown to continue growing Norton’s medical community,” Dreher said.

The hospital’s administration, staff, and board members welcome Dr. Dreher and look forward to his arrival next year.