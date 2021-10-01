62 F
Salina
Saturday, October 2, 2021
NVCH Announces Plans For A Projected $22 Million Expansion & Improvement Plan

By Derek Nester
Courtesy of Facebook

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital has announced plans for a projected $22 million expansion and improvement plan that will address expanded emergency room, and adjacent decontamination facility, update radiology and respiratory therapy departments, additional lab space and equipment, larger surgery spaces, patient room and mechanical updates.

Official kickoff of a $2.5 million capital campaign to jump start the effort will be forthcoming in weeks ahead, as the design phase continues with a Wichita architect, who has presented a request for proposals for construction manager. The USDA loan process may dictate a timeline for construction, as the project evolves at Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca.

