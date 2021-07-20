Greenleaf Native Richard Showalter Found Guilty Of Murder In Shawnee County

Following a 7-day trial in Shawnee County, Greenleaf native Richard Showalter was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, premedicated; two counts of first-degree murder, committed during an inherently dangerous felony; conspiracy to commit first-degree murder; and aggravated burglary. Sentencing for Showalter is scheduled for October 8th in Shawnee County.

The trial is in connection with a July 23, 2018 incident in Topeka. Law enforcement were called and found two victims in the home at 3541 SE Girard Street, Lisa Sportsman, age 28, and a 17-year-old relative.

Two other men who were involved in the incident were previously convicted and sentenced, with Bradley Sportsman receiving a 551-month sentence and Matthew Hutto receiving two consecutive life sentences.

According to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, Showalter could be facing possible life sentences for each murder conviction.