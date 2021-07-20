State Issues Emergency Suspension Of Group Day Care Home In Clyde

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to Totsy Turtles Daycare, 129 S Railroad in Clyde. State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary, the order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety. The order is subject to appeal.

Compliance history on this day care facility can be found by searching the Child Care and Early Education Portal for license No. 72983 at www.kdheks.gov/bcclr/capp.htm.