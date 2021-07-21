70 F
Education Officials Announce Kansans Can Success Tour Coming to 50 Locations!

On the first day of their tour, they will be at Beloit Jr./Sr. High School on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

By Derek Nester

TOPEKA — Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Brad Neuenswander are conducting 50 community conversations throughout the state on their Kansans Can Success Tour, which kicks off July 26. The Kansans Can Success Tour is a follow-up to the Kansas Children, Kansas’ Future community conversations tour that took place beginning in late winter and early spring of 2015. The purpose of the Kansas Children, Kansas’ Future tour was to bring together parents, educators, local school board members, higher education representatives, legislators and members of the business community to discuss the future they wanted for Kansas children and the role they wanted Kansas education to play in supporting that envisioned future.

The vision for education in Kansas – Kansas leads the world in the success of each student – was created from what Kansans said during the Kansas Children, Kansas’ Future tour. The Kansas State Board of Education’s outcomes for measuring progress toward achieving that vision were also derived from information gathered during the KSDE | Communications & Recognition Programs 7/19/2021 tour. Outcomes include social-emotional growth, kindergarten readiness, Individual Plan of Study, graduation, postsecondary success and civic engagement.

The 2021 tour kicks off on Monday, July 26th, with a meeting being held in the Commons of Beloit Jr./Sr. High School from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Everyone, including educators, students, parents, legislators, members of the business community and members of the media, are invited to attend these events. Watson and Neuenswander will share success stories, as well as challenges, discuss the Kansans Can School Redesign Project, answer questions and gather information during the tours.

 

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
