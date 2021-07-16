Leadership Norton County Announces Class Participant List

Norton, Kansas, July 2021 – Leadership Norton County has released the participant names of its newest class, scheduled to begin in August 2021. The program, which previously ran from 1999-2016, is re-launching after a 5-year hiatus and programmatic restructuring. Participants include:

John Atkins – Director of Member Services, Prairie Land Electric

Troy Blevins – Emergency Management Director, Norton County

Klare Bliss – Chief Information Officer, Norton County Hospital

Jared Cook – Norton and Graham County Executive Director, USDA Farm Service Agency

Jonathan (Jay) Flores – Manager, Norton Theatre

Taryn Graham – Human Resource Assistant, Nex-Tech

Levi Greeson – Machinist, New Age Industrial

Alex Haffner – City Clerk, City of Norton

Abbey Horn – Associate Attorney, Sebelius & Griffiths, LLP

Natalie Linner – Owner, Linner Construction

Kortney Poire – Annual Fund Manager, Valley Hope Association

Amy Vacura – Owner, Essentials

“We’re thrilled with this year’s class,” said Mike Posson, Executive Director, Norton City/County Economic Development. “It’s a diverse group of professionals, representing different employment sectors, leadership experience, etc. We’re looking forward to beginning in August!”

The program will run from August to May and will consist of 7 sessions that include leadership education and local tours/speakers. The program has four main objectives: To establish a network of present and potential leaders; To give upcoming and current leaders an opportunity for personal leadership growth and experience; To teach Strategic Doing and identify opportunities in Norton County; and To gain a deeper understanding of Norton County. In addition to these full-day sessions, the program will include participation in the 2-day Your Leadership Edge training at the KLC in Wichita, and a graduation reception in May.

Leadership Norton County planning committee members include representatives from the following organizations: Norton County Community Foundation, Norton Area Chamber of Commerce, Norton County Attorney’s Office, Norton City/County Economic Development, K-State Research and Extension, and Norton County Hospital. Funding is provided through the Dane G. Hansen Foundation’s Community Leadership Program initiative, and Norton City/County Economic Development.

For more information, please visit: www.discovernorton.com/leadership-norton or contact Donna Eastman Liddle at 785.877.2501/nortoncc@ruraltel.net, or Tara Vance at 785.874.5106/ tara@nortonccf.org.