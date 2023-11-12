Norton County Community Foundation Aims to Raise $70,000 During Match Month

Norton, Kansas, November 2023 – November is Norton County Community Foundation’s (NCCF) 8th annual My Foundation Campaign (Match Month). This month-long matching gift campaign is designed to encourage giving to the community foundation.

To incentivize giving, NCCF has received matching gift opportunities from two generous donors:

The Dane G. Hansen Foundation will match every dollar raised up to $50,000, which will be put into the Norton County Unrestricted Grant Endowment Fund. This fund is the future of NCCF’s grantmaking ability! If that $50,000 is raised, NCCF will receive an additional $50,000 bonus for Operating purposes ($45,000 to the Operating Endowment and $5,000 to the Operating Account).

New this year is an opportunity from the Patterson Family Foundation, a private, family foundation that is geographically focused on assisting Kansas and Western Missouri counties with fewer than 50,000 residents. They are matching donor gifts one-to-one, up to $70,000!

In summary, if NCCF meets its goal and raises $70,000 from its donors, they will receive the $50,000 match from Dane G. Hansen Foundation, the $50,000 Bonus from Dane G. Hansen Foundation, and the $70,000 match from the Patterson Family Foundation, for a total of $240,000.

Funds raised will primarily benefit the foundation’s grantmaking ability, as well as support operations, which in turn allows the office to offer other programs such as Match Day, Scholarships, and more. Each year on average, NCCF awards about 15 grants totaling approximately $100,000. Grant requests are reviewed monthly by a committee. The application to apply can be found on the website (www.nortonccf.org/grants) and is due the last day of the month to be considered for the next month’s funding. Examples of grants awarded by the foundation can be found on their Facebook page.

Donations for Match Month can be made online at www.nortonccf.org/matchmonth, or by mailing or delivering a check to the office at: 112 S. Kansas Ave., Suite 203, Norton, KS 67654. Donations must be received by November 30th.

For more information, please contact the office at (785) 874-5106, foundation@nortonccf.org, or visit their office in the Heaton Building (112 S. Kansas Ave., Suite 203, Norton).

About Norton County Community Foundation

The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.