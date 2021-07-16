86.5 F
Nuisance Properties Part Of Marysville City Council Meeting Discussions

By Derek Nester

Nuisance properties were a part of Marysville City Council discussions Monday evening, with resolutions passed to address clean up issues at 905 Calhoun, and 504 Spring streets, as well as tires stored outside at 408 N. 9th. Property owners have been notified, and have ten days to complete clean up, or the city will move in and assess cleanup costs to the property owner, or against the property taxes.

Another property at 1205 Carolina has been condemned and following discussion a motion to approve demolition and clean up at a cost of $10,000 was approved on a 5-3 vote. Behind on taxes, the property is listed for an upcoming sheriff sale later this year. Council had some reservations, since the city has twice cleaned up the site at a cost of $7,000 that is currently assessed on back taxes. Safety concerns, and upholding the condemnation were deciding factors in the motion to move ahead.

Approval was given to accept a bid for $8,758 for poles and foul ball netting to be installed at Lakeview Sports Complex, funded through the recreation budget.

The remainder of the meeting was mostly routine business.

