78.3 F
Salina
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas HeadlinesKQNK Local News

Norton Man Sentenced To More Than 43 Years In Prison For 2nd Degree Murder, Kidnapping

By Derek Nester

NORTON – (May 25, 2021) – A Norton man has been sentenced to more than 43 years in prison for convictions of second-degree murder and kidnapping, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Damien Shields, 44, was sentenced today in Norton County District Court by District Judge Preston Pratt to 460 months for second-degree murder and 60 months for kidnapping to be served consecutively in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Shields had pleaded guilty to the charges in February.

The crimes took place in April 2019 at a residence in Norton County. The case was investigated by the Norton Police Department, Norton County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Cape Girardeau, Mo., Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Melissa Johnson, Assistant Attorney General Stephanie Plaschka and Norton County Attorney Melissa Schoen.

Previous articleK-State President Myers Announces Retirement
Next articleiNWS Alert
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
244FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.