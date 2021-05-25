Norton Man Sentenced To More Than 43 Years In Prison For 2nd Degree Murder, Kidnapping

NORTON – (May 25, 2021) – A Norton man has been sentenced to more than 43 years in prison for convictions of second-degree murder and kidnapping, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Damien Shields, 44, was sentenced today in Norton County District Court by District Judge Preston Pratt to 460 months for second-degree murder and 60 months for kidnapping to be served consecutively in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Shields had pleaded guilty to the charges in February.

The crimes took place in April 2019 at a residence in Norton County. The case was investigated by the Norton Police Department, Norton County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Cape Girardeau, Mo., Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Melissa Johnson, Assistant Attorney General Stephanie Plaschka and Norton County Attorney Melissa Schoen.