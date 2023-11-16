New Age Industrial Joins Made in Kansas Program

Norton, KS – November 15, 2023 – New Age Industrial Corp, a leading manufacturer of aluminum products, is proud to announce that it has been accepted into the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Made in Kansas program. The Made in Kansas program is designed to showcase Kansas-made products and provide participating companies with a verified stamp of assurance for use in promotional activities. Thirteen companies were announced on October 8 as the first to be accepted into this program.

To join the Made in Kansas program, businesses must utilize the manufacturing process in the production of products. At least one of the following additional criterions must be met as well: half the components of the product must be Made in Kansas, final assembly of the product must take place in Kansas, or the headquarters are based in Kansas and include the functions of design and/or engineering products. The Kansas Department of Commerce reviews and approves all applications and determines eligibility for the program.

“We are honored to be accepted into the Made in Kansas program,” said Tom Sharp, Vice President of New Age Industrial Corp. “We are committed to manufacturing high-quality products in Norton, Kansas, and we are proud to be part of this new program.”

New Age Industrial Corp has a long history of manufacturing aluminum products in Norton, Kansas. The company was founded in 1966 and has been locally owned and operated ever since. New Age is committed to supporting its customers, employees, and local communities.

“Some of the highest quality aluminum products in the world are made right here in Kansas, but the world might not know that yet,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said in the most recent program announcement. “This initiative highlights first-class manufacturers that contribute significantly to their local communities as well as the overall state economy.”

As a participant in the Made in Kansas program, New Age Industrial Corp will have access to a variety of resources and benefits, including access to the exclusive Made in Kansas seal to feature on packaging, products, and promotional materials as well as a network of other Made in Kansas businesses. According to their website, “The Made in Kansas logo is more than just a label. It is a symbol of the pride that Kansans have in every product they create. It shows that the products are made with excellence, reliability, and consistency, and that they meet the highest standards of quality and performance.”

New Age Industrial Corp is excited to participate in the Made in Kansas program and to help promote Kansas-made products. The company is committed to continuing to manufacture high-quality aluminum products in Norton, Kansas.

About New Age Industrial Corp

New Age Industrial is the leading aluminum extruder and fabricator of storage and transportation equipment in the United States. We design and manufacture heavy duty, yet lightweight aluminum products for various industries including foodservice, supermarket, and material handling.



About the Made in Kansas Program

Made in Kansas is a Kansas Department of Commerce program. The program is designed to showcase Kansas-made products and provide those companies with a verified stamp of assurance for use in promotional activities. Participation in the Made in Kansas program is free.