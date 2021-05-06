Norton County Community Foundation Announces Date for MatchDay 2021

Norton, Kansas, May 2021 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) has announced the date for its fourth annual Norton County MatchDay. MatchDay 2021 will be held on Wednesday, July 21 from 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM in the Heaton Building in Norton, KS.

MatchDay is a giving event designed to raise awareness and support for non-profits and charitable projects in Norton County. This year’s match pool will be $70,000 and is generously provided by Norton County Community Foundation and the Jim and Lida Sharp Family. A complete set of match rules/guidelines can be found on NCCF’s website at www.nortonccf.org/matchday2021.

Any organization with an endowed fund at NCCF will automatically qualify to participate and will receive a 2:1 match. Organizations and charitable projects without an endowed fund at NCCF are invited to apply to participate and will receive a 1:1 match. Applications are due by June 15, 2021 and can be found on NCCF’s website. A final list of participating organizations will be made available to the public after the application deadline of June 15th has passed.

On MatchDay, participating organizations are invited to set up a small table in the Heaton Building to help raise money for their organizations. Donors can make in-person donations at the Heaton Building between the hours of 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM on July 21, 2021. Online donations will be accepted via NCCF’s website at www.nortonccf.org/matchday2021 between 12:00 AM to 11:59:59 PM on July 21, 2021.

“We’re really looking forward to this year’s MatchDay” said Tara Vance, Executive Director of Norton County Community Foundation. “Thanks to the generosity of the Jim & Lida Sharp Family, our match pool is $70,000! Organizations with endowed funds at NCCF are going to receive a 2:1 match this year, which is our way of rewarding them for thinking about their long-term sustainability. Organizations and projects without an endowment are invited to apply for participation, and we hope to raise money for some neat community projects that way too!”

For more information, please contact Tara Vance at 785.874.5106 or tara@nortonccf.org.

About Norton County Community Foundation

The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.