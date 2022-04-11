56.9 F
Norton County Community Foundation Awards $2,160 in March Grant Cycle

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Norton, Kansas, March 2022 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) awarded $2,160 in the March grant cycle. Funds were part of the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which offers financial support to qualifying and deserving projects and programs in Northwest Kansas. Grant funds supported the following project:
  • Norton Booster Club received $2,160 for their Banner Project.
The Norton Booster Club is an all-volunteer organization that is committed to supporting Norton Community High School coaches, athletes, and school programs in a positive way both on and off the field. Through various efforts, they help to boost the Bluejay spirit and pride throughout our community. Additionally, they raise funds throughout the year to help provide equipment and items to benefit the athletic programs at NCHS.
Through their Banner Project, the Booster Club sells 5×3 canvas banners to businesses and individuals, which are then displayed along the chain link fence at Travis Field. Businesses have the opportunity to renew their sponsorship each year, providing residual income for the Club. Grant funds are used to help cover the cost of printing the banners, so that income can go directly to supporting the athletic programs.
The guidelines and application for the Hansen Community Grant can be found on NCCF’s website at nortonccf.org. Applications are due the last day of the month to be considered for the next month’s funding. For more information, please contact Bethany Shirk at 785.874.5106, bethany@nortonccf.org, or visit the NCCF office at the Heaton Building in Downtown Norton, KS, located at 112 S. Kansas Street.
Derek Nester
Derek Nester
