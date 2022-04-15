Norton County Community Foundation Announces New Executive Director

Norton, Kansas, April 2022 – The Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) Board of Directors has named Melinda Davis as its new Executive Director.

Through her past work in education and library administration, Davis has experience bringing various cohorts of people together around a central mission and seeing projects to completion.

“We’re thrilled to have Melinda on board at NCCF,” said Chase Rice, NCCF Board Chair. “We believe she will positively guide the direction of the foundation and continue the growth of our assets so that we are in a position to support the community for years to come.”

Davis assumed the role on March 9th and has been busy learning the day-to-day functions of the foundation, as well as meeting with donors and various community partners. “So far, the best part about living in Norton County has been how friendly and welcoming the community has been,” said Davis. “This was a major reason why I was eager to work with the Norton County Community Foundation.”

Melinda and her husband, Kerry, moved from the Denver, Colorado area to Norton in September 2021. Although not raised here, she has connections to the county through her parents, Carolyn and Stan Applegate. She has been visiting the family farm since her college years and is very happy to be living here. Melinda and Kerry have a total of eight children (all grown) who all love to visit Norton. Kerry is currently deployed and serves as an Army Colonel on a NATO mission in Kosovo. Although Melinda’s background is in education and library administration, her most unique job was as a tour guide at Disneyland during college. Melinda loves visiting local shops, neighboring towns, and hearing peoples’ stories.

The community is invited to an informal meet and greet at NCCF’s office (Suite 203, Heaton Building) from 10:00 AM – Noon on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Norton County Community Foundation

The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.