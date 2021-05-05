Marysville USD 364 Reinstates Mask Mandate

USD 364 Parents and Community:

I have unfortunate news to share with the students and families of USD 364. Yesterday, I was informed by the Marshall County Health Department that we had a staff member at MES who tested positive whose symptoms began last Thursday. Today, I was notified that we had a high school student test positive who was in close contact with a positive case outside of the school community on Sunday. We will be working with the Marshall County Health Department to determine the students in our student body that will need to be quarantined.

Since it is obvious that numbers in the county are back on the rise as people are getting out and about more without masks, we need to reinstate our mask mandate beginning immediately in order to protect our students, the rest of our school year, and our teachers from having to teach both in-person and remote. We are sure our parents and students will understand this decision.

We have been working with the local health department all year, and we have written records for Covid-19 quarantines and positive cases for this entire school year. The last positive case at MES was on 2/2/2021 and for MJSHS it was 2/18/2021. Obviously going that many days without a positive case and the fact that the county numbers had reached 0 for many days in April, I felt comfortable responding to those who requested their child be placed in a “least restrictive” environment as Senate Bill 40 requires us to offer parents with that request.

Thank you,

Michael Couch

USD 364, Marysville School District