Big Blue River Days Adds Second Night to Weekend Lineup

MARYSVILLE, KAN: Experience mouth-watering BBQ, fast cars and a whole lot more in Downtown Marysville for Big Blue River Days June 4-5! The festival features the 14th Annual Big Blue BBQ competition and the 30th Annual AutoFest Car Show events.

Teams will square off in the two-day Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) competition. The Big Blue BBQ was recently named one of the “Top 25 Food Festivals in the Country” by TripAdvisor.com. More than $10,000 in cash prizes are awarded for overall Grand Champion and Champions in the categories of chicken, pork, ribs, and pork.

Friday night will begin with a downtown cruise and poker run at 5:30 pm and ‘Beer at the Bin’ at 7th & Broadway. The music lineup features OUT LOUD beginning at 6:00 pm, followed by LEGYND’S 77 (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band) at 9:30 pm.

This is the 3rd year for the Friday night Beer Mile at 8:00 pm, which consists of consuming four beers while running four laps for a total distance of one mile. Participants may sign up as an individual or as a team of four. $10 per person with a men/women division. Prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Arrive at 7:30 pm to register for the Big Blue River Days Beer Mile.

More than 300 cars are expected for Saturday’s AutoFest Car Show. Registration runs from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and all makes and models are invited to participate for just $15.

Saturday night will feature the band Before the Dawn starting at 6:00 pm, followed by the RETRO@CTIVE Band.

This is the 2nd Cornhole Tournament for Big Blue River Days. Starting at 4:00 pm on Saturday located at the 7th & Broadway Corridor. $30 per 2 person team for the Amature Division or $50 per 2 person team for Competitive Division. There will be a 50/50 Pot with a $10 buy in, throw 4 bags, best score wins. Registration deadline is May 24, 2021.

Additional weekend activities include a Kids Zone with a bouncy house, obstacle course, as well as food and novelty vendors.

For more event information, visit www.bigbluebbqmarysville.com or on Facebook (@bigbluebbqmarysville and @marysvilleautofest).