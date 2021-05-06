66.4 F
Salina
Thursday, May 6, 2021
HomeKNDY Local News
KNDY Local News

Big Blue River Days Adds Second Night to Weekend Lineup

Two-day event includes BBQ competition, car show, live music, beer mile, cornhole tournament and more

By Derek Nester

MARYSVILLE, KAN: Experience mouth-watering BBQ, fast cars and a whole lot more in Downtown Marysville for Big Blue River Days June 4-5! The festival features the 14th Annual Big Blue BBQ competition and the 30th Annual AutoFest Car Show events.

Teams will square off in the two-day Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) competition. The Big Blue BBQ was recently named one of the “Top 25 Food Festivals in the Country” by TripAdvisor.com. More than $10,000 in cash prizes are awarded for overall Grand Champion and Champions in the categories of chicken, pork, ribs, and pork.

Friday night will begin with a downtown cruise and poker run at 5:30 pm and ‘Beer at the Bin’ at 7th & Broadway. The music lineup features OUT LOUD beginning at 6:00 pm, followed by LEGYND’S 77 (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band) at 9:30 pm.

This is the 3rd year for the Friday night Beer Mile at 8:00 pm, which consists of consuming four beers while running four laps for a total distance of one mile. Participants may sign up as an individual or as a team of four. $10 per person with a men/women division. Prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Arrive at 7:30 pm to register for the Big Blue River Days Beer Mile.

More than 300 cars are expected for Saturday’s AutoFest Car Show. Registration runs from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and all makes and models are invited to participate for just $15.

Saturday night will feature the band Before the Dawn starting at 6:00 pm, followed by the RETRO@CTIVE Band.

This is the 2nd Cornhole Tournament for Big Blue River Days. Starting at 4:00 pm on Saturday located at the 7th & Broadway Corridor. $30 per 2 person team for the Amature Division or $50 per 2 person team for Competitive Division. There will be a 50/50 Pot with a $10 buy in, throw 4 bags, best score wins. Registration deadline is May 24, 2021.

Additional weekend activities include a Kids Zone with a bouncy house, obstacle course, as well as food and novelty vendors.

For more event information, visit www.bigbluebbqmarysville.com or on Facebook (@bigbluebbqmarysville and @marysvilleautofest).

Previous articleKDA To Host Webinar Series For Small Animal Facilities
Next articleKDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
244FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Contact us: comments@sunflowerstateradio.com

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.