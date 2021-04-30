Marysville Farmers Market Opens Saturday

The market will run every Saturday through October from 8 to 11 a.m. at Seventh and Broadway.

The second market, on May 8, will be on Mother’s Day Market weekend and will move to the area in front of the city swimming pool to better capture the weekend’s foot traffic through City Park.

On Saturday, May 15, the market will be back at the regular location and will celebrate Armed Forces Day with a special flag-raising ceremony at 8 a.m. followed by cinnamon rolls and coffee for veterans and active duty service members. The public is welcome to attend.

In June, Kids Day at the Market will be June 5. This is during Big Blue River Days and the market will be in the swimming pool parking lot. Kids activities will be available at the market that morning.

In July, a special fresh foods event will be held in coordination with Community Memorial Healthcare. The date will be announced later.

In August, a homemade salsa contest will be on Aug. 28. The public is welcome to bring their best salsa for a panel of judges to choose winners.

In September, the market will be the site of a Fall Festival at the Market. A date will be announced later this summer.

In October, the market’s final month, a pumpkin-decorating contest and chili cookoff will be Oct. 16.

To sell at the market this season, people can get a vendor application from Jacey Pacha at Marshall County Sports & Recreation at 785-268-0332 or 785-713-2328. Vendor fee is $30 to help cover market promotional costs.