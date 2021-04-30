54.2 F
Friday, April 30, 2021
KBI Investigating Death In Coffeyville

By Derek Nester

Coffeyville, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Coffeyville Police Department are conducting a death investigation at a residence in Coffeyville.

On Wednesday, April 28, at approximately 5:50 p.m., the Coffeyville Police Department received a request from a citizen to check on the welfare of a resident at 1709 S. Spruce St. in Coffeyville.

When Coffeyville police arrived at the home, they discovered a deceased male inside. Due to the state of decomposition, the man has not yet been positively identified.

The KBI was asked to assist on Wednesday night, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the residence.

Anyone with information related to this death investigation is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, April 30. The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

