Marysville City Council Meets; Allows Mask Mandate To Expire – 4/26/2021

Marysville City Council met Monday, and took no action on extending the mask mandate, which will expire at the end of April. Several citizens had spoken against extending the mandate, and several council members noted that a large portion of the public are not wearing them. County Health Director John Ryan sent a letter suggesting that the CDC guidelines be followed through the end of this month, and he strongly encouraged the public to get vaccinated. Marshall county had previously withdrawn the mandate, and it was noted that some businesses may still opt to request masks in their establishments.

Council heard that a directive from the Union Pacific CEO will relieve trains blocking the U.S. Highway 77 crossing north of Marysville. Crew changes at the depot, with trains extending some 12,000 feet result in passing the crossing, which is just over 10,000 feet out. The change should allow greater traffic access, and emergency vehicles crossing.

Convention and Tourism Committee recommended hiring Toby Carrig, from St. Genevieve, MO for a combined position that will serve as City Tourism Director, and Director of the Pony Express Museum, which will share salary and expenses. The offer is $22,000 annually for the city, and $20,000 for the Pony Express Barn, which will also contribute office space. He graduated high school mid 1980’s, and currently serves as tourism director in St. Genevieve, with experience on their local newspaper, including several years of ownership. Approval was given to move forward drafting a contract.

Council had no objections to improvements proposed at Homer Hanson Stadium, noting awareness of potential issues with storm water drainage.

A proposal with Mosquito Squad was considered and was accepted for city parks and rec facilities for the summer. Pool Manager Crystal Leis presented an update, offering an alternate for weekend adult and/or morning swim. A trial period was suggested to gauge public interest.

An amendment to allow a limited number of chickens to larger properties, over two acres that are currently allowed other animals, such as cows and horses was passed unanimously.

City attorney presented a proposed draft that would allow use of storage containers within city limits, subject to size and zoning requirements. It was suggested to include Planning and Zoning Committee in considerations.

A motion to go out for bids for removal of an uninhabited house at 1205 Carolina was approved. The property has been cleaned up by the city multiple times, and the structure had a number of safety violations.

Low bid from AHRS Construction for rebuilding airport road, and parking, to be funded minimum 90% through the FAA, with construction this fall or next spring. Another grant of $9,000 dollars toward improvements and operations was also accepted.

Financing options for completing the fire station construction were reviewed, with a recommendation that the city move forward taking out a temporary note for up to $400,000, which could be repaid in 4-6 years. An anticipated grant of $600,000 actually resulted in $520,000 received for the $845,000 total project cost.

Concept for adding a children’s discovery project at the Pony Express statue downtown was presented, that would be funded through a grant. Concerns with the location between the highway and Broadway traffic were expressed, with the recommendation that an alternate site south of Broadway or toward City Park be considered.