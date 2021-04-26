Disaster Drill With Staged Explosion Exercise Planned For NCK Tech Campus In Beloit

On April 29th, 2021 students from NCK Technical College-Beloit will be participating in a training exercise in conjunction with emergency personnel from various organizations within Mitchell County. The exercise is designed to validate and improve our student’s medical response to a crisis situation and teach them to utilize critical thinking skills to locate, triage, and provide first aid/ stabilization efforts to patients in the field. The exercise will involve a staged explosion and fictional medical treatment of simulated victims. The event is not real; however, it is the goal of this exercise to make the medical response as realistic as possible.

On this day, NCK Tech campus in Beloit will be closed to the public except for access to the Wellness Center. The exercise will not be available for public viewing. We ask all community members to respect this and to remain off campus grounds in order to not interfere with the exercise. We ask for your patience and understanding if the exercise disrupts your daily routine. NCK Technical College thanks you for your support of this event. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Nursing Instructor, Samantha Miller, at smiller@ncktc.edu or 785-738-9089.