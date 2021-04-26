64 F
Salina
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
HomeKDNS Local News
KDNS Local News

Disaster Drill With Staged Explosion Exercise Planned For NCK Tech Campus In Beloit

By Derek Nester

On April 29th, 2021 students from NCK Technical College-Beloit will be participating in a training exercise in conjunction with emergency personnel from various organizations within Mitchell County. The exercise is designed to validate and improve our student’s medical response to a crisis situation and teach them to utilize critical thinking skills to locate, triage, and provide first aid/ stabilization efforts to patients in the field. The exercise will involve a staged explosion and fictional medical treatment of simulated victims. The event is not real; however, it is the goal of this exercise to make the medical response as realistic as possible.

On this day, NCK Tech campus in Beloit will be closed to the public except for access to the Wellness Center. The exercise will not be available for public viewing. We ask all community members to respect this and to remain off campus grounds in order to not interfere with the exercise. We ask for your patience and understanding if the exercise disrupts your daily routine. NCK Technical College thanks you for your support of this event. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Nursing Instructor, Samantha Miller, at smiller@ncktc.edu or 785-738-9089.

Previous articleNorton County Hospital Returning To Normal Visiting Hours, Restrictions Lifted
Next articleKelly Signs Into Law Sweeping Reform of Kansas Unemployment System
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

439FansLike
33FollowersFollow
242FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Contact us: comments@sunflowerstateradio.com

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.