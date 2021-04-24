Norton County Hospital Returning To Normal Visiting Hours, Restrictions Lifted

The Norton County Hospital team has decided to return to normal visiting hours effective Monday, April 26, and visiting restrictions will also be lifted at this time. This is due to a very low rate of COVID-19 cases. Please be advised that policies could change at any time, based on the COVID-19 local environment.

Here are the details:

Visiting restrictions are lifted, but visitors 12 years or age and younger are still not allowed at this time.

Visiting hours go back to the normal schedule: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Be prepared for temperature screening of all patients and visitors at facility entrances.

Please continue to mask inside the facilities, and please bring your own mask to preserve the hospital’s supply.

Norton County Hospital would like to thank the community for its work in keeping everyone healthy.