CVA Awards 20 Students With $1,000 Scholarship

(York, NE) – Central Valley Ag (CVA) is pleased to announce winners of the 2021 CVA Scholarships. Twenty students pursuing a career in an agriculturally related field won awards of $1,000 each.

Receiving a CVA scholarship this year are:

Abigail Lutjelusche of Richland, NE

Alex Benson of Clay Center, KS

Allyson Selting of Elgin, NE

Brea Heeren of Fullerton, NE

Caleb Eilert of Jewell, KS

Chas Carlgren of Scandia, KS

Cooper Koch of York, NE

Derek Petersen of Lyons, NE

Elise Knapp of Westfield, IA

Ellen Wanek of Aurora, NE

Ethan Alquist of Clay Center, KS

Evie Schlickbernd of West Point, KS

Ira Chase Cotton of York, NE

Jessica Stevens of Creighton, NE

Kirsten Krebs of Neligh, NE

Liberty Dexter of Pilger, NE

Olivia Klug of Columbus, NE

Quin Girard of Clyde, KS

Suzanne Piitz of Brainard, NE

The scholarship program is designed to promote academic excellence while providing an opportunity for students to learn more about the agricultural industry and the cooperative system through the process.

Students completed an application and essay focused on the topic, “How can cooperatives demonstrate their value to the next generation of agriculturists?” Scholarship eligibility was limited to students of CVA member-owners and CVA employees who are pursuing a career in agriculture.

“All of our recipients demonstrate great potential in leading the next generation and shaping its views of the importance of the agricultural industry,” said Tim Esser, CVA Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “CVA’s annual scholarship program is one of the many ways the cooperative supports future leaders, innovators, and spokespeople of agriculture.”

The 2021-2022 CVA Scholarship program will launch Fall 2021.